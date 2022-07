Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.

ARMSTRONG, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO