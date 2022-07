Baker Mayfield and John Elway really shouldn't be in the same sentence as one another, yet here we are. One is a multi-time Super Bowl champion. The other, Mayfield, was given up on by the Cleveland Browns, who ultimately secured his replacement in Deshaun Watson. Yes, Deshaun Watson, who may not even play this season depending on a league investigation into his multiple off-field and legal transgressions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO