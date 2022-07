Man Child and Wizard of Westwood were both first out winners in a pair of $50,000 maiden races for 2-year-olds Sunday at Los Alamitos. A son of Tu Brutus and the Purge mare Figrare, Wizard of Westwood had to share his victory as he finished in a dead heat with President Z, the only juvenile with previous race experience who competed in the two events on the fifth day of the Los Angeles County Fair meet.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO