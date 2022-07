WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Robert Fitts, the man shot and injured by police in Carolina Beach on Saturday, July 2, has a history of run-ins with police and, according to the police department, officers were attempting to serve Fitts with felony warrants when they shot him. At this time, police aren’t saying more than that, as the investigation is ongoing and the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the actions that led to the shooting.

