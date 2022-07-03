ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Extraordinary Portraits

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarenjeet Kaur Bains is a record-breaking British powerlifter and Team GB's first female Sikh Champion. Amar Stewart is a British artist based in North Carolina's vibrant art scene. Famed for his paintings of hip...

www.bbc.com

The Atlantic

A Portrait of the Artist Who Never Makes Art

We encounter Bran, the narrator of Nell Zink’s new novel, Avalon, just as she leaves a party where something pivotal and distressing has happened to her. We know that it is pivotal because we immediately cut back in time to Bran’s childhood, and much of the novel becomes an inexorable march toward that fateful night. We also have some warning that the account we are about to hear is a fragile memory: “I have trouble recounting my childhood in chronological order. It appears in fragments, like a cored and sectioned apple. Put it back together, and the interior disappears.” I’m always a little wary when a book has a thesis statement right at the top that seems pinned in place to explain some infirmity in the execution.
State
North Carolina State
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
Phys.org

The ancient Egyptians were concerned with more than just death

When we think about ancient Egypt, the first things that come to mind are usually mummies and sarcophagi. According to researcher and Rijksmuseum van Oudheden curator Lara Weiss, that impression is unjustified. She made an audio tour for the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden that focuses on living Egyptians and their relationship with death and the dead.
The Guardian

Witch marks and rare ice age art: Why you should visit Creswell Crags

These caves are 10 times older than Stonehenge and house the story of the life of early man in a picturesque Nottinghamshire gorge. Tucked away in the corner where Derbyshire meets Nottinghamshire, within easy reach of south Yorkshire, is an atmospheric Paleolithic site like no other in the UK. You think Spain and France have all the best cave art? Think again.
ARTnews

$10 M. Worth of Antiquities Repatriated by Manhattan Authorities Fills New Museum in Italy

Click here to read the full article. Italy has established a new museum in Rome dedicated to showcasing more than 200 artifacts that are believed to have been stolen from cultural sites across the country and trafficked in the US. 211 of the artifacts, the majority of the 260 that make up the new museum’s rotating collection, were recovered during seizures led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, which estimates the value of the grouping of recovered artifacts to be worth around $10 million. The newly-minted institution, “Museum of Rescued Art,” is housed in the complex of the National Roman...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ on Netflix, A New Teen Romance From The ‘To All The Boys’ Producers

Netflix continues to steam ahead with teen romance content, this time adapting a YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith. Multihyphenate Jordan Fisher and Broadway actress Talia Ryder helm this story about high school sweethearts from the producers of the To All The Boys trilogy. Is this new film worth streaming for all audiences?
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
BBC

Islamophobia: Muslims describe abuse suffered at work

A London-based charity that helps Muslims facing Islamophobia says people are being bullied and harassed at work because of their religion. Islamophobia Response Unit says clients have had prayers mats stolen and have been verbally and physically assaulted. Faiza Mukith, who works for the charity, said one man's colleagues had...
Smithonian

Archaeologists Begin First-Ever Excavation of Tomb Linked to King Arthur

According to popular lore, Arthur’s Stone, a roughly 5,000-year-old tomb in the West Midlands of England, boasts ties to King Arthur, the mythical leader of Camelot. One legend holds that Arthur found a pebble in his shoe while marching to battle and threw it aside, at which point it grew in size out of “pride [at] having been touched by [him],” per Atlas Obscura. Another story suggests that Arthur clashed with a giant whose elbows left massive impressions in the earth when he fell in battle.
BGR.com

This 2018 Ben Foster gem with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just hit Netflix

Leave No Trace, a 2018 indie drama from Bleecker Street starring Ben Foster, feels like it was a product of a different world and certainly a version of Hollywood from a bygone era. It was a time back when enough cinemagoers, for example, still made the trek to a movie theater to watch smaller, quieter fare besides the big-budget titles from an ascendant Marvel.
The Independent

British Museum launches hieroglyphs exhibition to mark special anniversary

The British Museum has launched a major exhibition to mark 200 years since the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 13, explores the inscriptions and objects that helped academics unlock an “ancient civilisation” exactly two centuries ago.The immersive display, which will include digital media and audio, will bring together more than 240 objects charting the race to decipherment.At the heart of the forthcoming Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt exhibition will be the Rosetta Stone, which provided the key to decoding hieroglyphs and expanding modern knowledge of Egypt’s history.Curator Ilona Regulski told the PA news...
Daily Mail

Living her best life! Social media goes wild for 'gran in a hat' filmed as she dances wildly to Calvin Harris at Wireless Festival

A lady spotted dancing wildly at Wireless Festival has been celebrated on social media for her 'brilliant' moves, as she grooves in the centre of a dance circle. The unknown woman, who was recorded dancing to Rihanna's We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris, was wearing a white bucket hat, gingham shirt, white shorts and matching white trainers as she bounced along to the music.
