Woody Williams to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in celebration of Independence Day. “Independence Day is a time to come together as Americans and West Virginians to celebrate our great nation. On this day, we also honor our brave service members who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and protect the freedoms we all enjoy. Their sacrifices prove that America is a nation worth fighting for and they are an inspiration to us all. On this Fourth of July, I am keeping our national treasure, Woody Williams, and his family in my prayers. We all keenly feel the loss of our nation’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient on this significant holiday.

