ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Nolan Smith and Danny Manning watch Team USA in FIBA 17 U World Cup

By Jody Demling
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Louisville men's basketball staff had two assistant coaches watching team USA on Sunday in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain. U of L assistant coach Nolan Smith was there on Saturday when Team USA decked Lebanon 120-44 and then on Sunday Danny Manning joined Smith. The...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville coaches watch Team USA move to 3-0 in Spain

University of Louisville basketball assistant coaches Nolan Smith and Danny Manning are still in Spain tracking three targets playing for Team USA. The two coaches watched the USA Basketball U17 National team get another easy victory, winning 112-64 over Mali to move to 3-0 in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's finally July and the first of two NCAA recruiting live periods for men's college basketball coaches is here. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches are also allowed on the road again later in the month for another five-day evaluation period - the final for this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville women's basketball event loaded with talent

The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville becomes a big-time stop for women's college basketball programs tomorrow. The NCAA six-day evaluation period kicks off for college coaches, who will make Louisville a stop with the Run 4 the Roses and Nike EBYL events running on the 84 courts in the Exposition Center. The Run 4 the Roses event began on Tuesday but the elite older teams play first on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Breaking down the Louisville's women's basketball roster

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz likes to joke about recruiting that "it's never done" for his staff. And once again this offseason, that statement seems to hold true. "We are never finished," Walz said. "We are always looking to see if we can improve and get better....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Lebanon, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
wdrb.com

Summer hoops heats up in Louisville with 'Run 4 Roses' tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer basketball is in full swing and Louisville becomes one of the hubs for AAU competition over the next month. The "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament just started Tuesday and it's the second of six events at the Kentucky Exposition Center over the next few weeks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Dajuan Wagner
Person
Milt Wagner
Person
Danny Manning
Person
Nolan Smith
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said it plans to start construction on a new paddock immediately. The track made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday, immediately after the Spring Meet ended on July 4. "Closing Day at Churchill Downs was a special one," the track said....
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Fiba Basketball World Cup#Nba#Team Usa#Fiba#U Of L#Cardinal Authority
Cinemablend

After Kidnapping Allegations, 90 Day Fiancé Star Paul Staehle Returned To Louisville, And The Police Shared Update

While 90 Day Fiancé fans never really need to look beyond the TLC mothership series or its plethora of TV and streaming spinoffs to bear witness to major drama, everyone is generally aware that the cameras couldn’t possibly capture all the chaos that stars and former stars have caused and suffered over the years. Paul Staehle is at the center of the latest problematic situation, as he and three-year-old son Pierre (whom Paul shares with his now-ex Karine Martins) were reported missing ahead of Independence Day weekend, sparking kidnapping allegations among the public. Now, thankfully, Staehle and son have returned home to the Louisville, Kentucky area, with police confirming they’re both safe and sound, even if the incident may not be fully resolved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
WLKY.com

Women's rights rally in Highlands draws crowd of hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, hundreds gathered in the Highlands neighborhood for a women's rights rally. It began with a group of about one hundred people at the Starbucks on Baxter Avenue, but as the crowd marched down Bardstown Road toward Mid-City Mall, more people joined in. "I am...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
348K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy