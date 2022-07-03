ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Winnipeg Jets hire Rick Bowness as new head coach

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Dec 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars Interim head coach Rick Bowness walks behind the bench during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets hired Rick Bowness to take over as the new head coach, the team announced Sunday. He's the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the team relocated from Atlanta.

"We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0," general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in a statement. "Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, both in the NHL coaching ranks and as a player and coach in the city of Winnipeg. Rick is a fantastic hockey mind and an even better person and we're confident he will lead this team to new heights."

Bowness, 67, most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the Dallas Stars before stepping down from the position in May. His resignation came less than a week after the Stars were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in seven games by the Calgary Flames.

In 2020, the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final in the team's first season with Bowness at the helm, but lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bowness briefly played for Winnipeg, appearing in 45 games with the team during the 1980-81 season. After his retirement as a player, Bowness was named the head coach of the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Sherbrooke Jets. He later became an assistant for Winnipeg and eventually became the team's interim head coach during the latter half of the 1988-89 season.

Bowness also had stints as the head coach of the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders and Phoenix Coyotes before his time with the Stars and reunion with the Jets.

