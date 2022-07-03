ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Dog, Cat Get Through Fourth Of July Fireworks

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to help your pets get through the fireworks on the Fourth of July. She said to make sure your pets have collars on, keep the blinds closed, and put the TV or radio on to block the sounds from outside.

Erickson also gave some tips to keep mindful while barbecuing food during the holiday with your pet in the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

