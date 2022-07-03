CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Dog, Cat Get Through Fourth Of July Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to help your pets get through the fireworks on the Fourth of July. She said to make sure your pets have collars on, keep the blinds closed, and put the TV or radio on to block the sounds from outside.

Erickson also gave some tips to keep mindful while barbecuing food during the holiday with your pet in the area.

