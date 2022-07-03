ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Ray Kerr: Headed back to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Padres optioned Kerr to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. He'll cede his...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

OF Travis Jankowski could return to Mets next week at Braves

The New York Mets are slowly but surely getting multiple figures back among active players ahead of the upcoming All-Star break. According to SNY and Anthony DiComo of the club's website, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters before the Wednesday evening game at the Cincinnati Reds that outfielder Travis Jankowski could return to the big-league club as soon as next week when New York plays a pivotal series at the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Monday through Wednesday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers place Chris Taylor on 10-day IL with foot fracture

Over the weekend, Taylor fouled a ball off his left foot against the San Diego Padres. After sitting out Sunday's game, Taylor returned to the Dodgers lineup on July 4 but left in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in his foot. Taylor was given a CT scan on Tuesday, which revealed the fracture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
Tayler Scott
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting once again

Votto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. Votto will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his last four games. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base while Donovan Solano starts at the hot corner.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment

Weber was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. Weber's contract was selected by the Yankees last week, and he tossed a scoreless relief inning against the Guardians on Saturday. He's given up just one run in 4.2 innings over two major-league appearances this year but will lose his place on the Yankees' 40-man roster after Miguel Castro was reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in Monday's loss

Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Padres
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Beginning rehab assignment

(shoulder) will join Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Assuming the Padres are keeping Morejon in the bullpen, the lefty doesn't figure to need more than one or two rehab appearances before being activated. Morejon allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings of relief before going on the injured list June 23 with shoulder inflammation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
CHICAGO, IL

