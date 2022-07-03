ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Angela Rodell hired by asset technology company in NYC

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf9d7_0gTtb98600

Angela Rodell, former executive director of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., has been name a senior advisor at AssetTech pioneer Pepper as a senior advisor to CEO Pulak Sinha. In this role, Rodell will complement ongoing business development activities, introduce Pepper into new markets, and act as the “voice of the customer” to CTO Karan Singh as the team works to innovate and extend the Pepper platform.

Most recently, Rodell oversaw $80 billion in assets. She was released by the Board of Trustees after continued tension between her and the governing boy. In the Parnell Administration, she had served as Commissioner of Revenue. She is a past chair and deputy chair for the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and is the current chair for the Pacific Pension and Investment Institute.

“Angela’s experience, wisdom, and deep knowledge of the investment management side of the business is a boon for Pepper, as we continue to develop the leading AssetTech platform on the market. AssetTech is an $84 billion industry and Angela is a proven leader and educator in this space,” said Pulak Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Pepper.

Pepper is credited with coining the term “AssetTech,” which refers to all technologies used to help Asset Managers – especially in illiquid and alternative markets – to leverage data to drive ROI and manage risk. Pepper’s recent rise in the market place is a testament to the need for platforms that help Managers, Investors, and Allocators steward the $120 trillion Assets under Management worldwide.

“From the start, I was impressed by the comprehensive nature of the platform and the intuitive and modular design, allowing it to be highly business-focused and easy to implement and use,” said Rodell. “Data is the lifeblood of this business and we have to put data in the service of return in an agile fashion while managing risk, reputation, and regulation. Pepper’s platform is unique.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karan Singh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy