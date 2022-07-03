ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader-Telegram

Low-income apartment building in Eau Claire to close

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VElh4_0gTtb2x100
Mayo Clinic Health System, owner of Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire, informed tenants last week they will need to find new housing by end of June 2023. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Residents of a 46-apartment building that has housed elderly, low-income Eau Claire residents for decades will be closing in a year.

Mayo Clinic Health System, owner of Luther Lakeside Apartments, 1412 Whipple St., released a statement Thursday about the property’s impending transition for future health care use.

The apartments had been built through an agreement Mayo’s predecessor at the site, Luther Hospital, had with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create subsidized rental units.

“Decades ago it was a common practice for health care entities to have HUD agreements to both help provide capacity for senior housing and to provide an opportunity 40 years in the future to transition that space to meet health care needs,” Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin, said in a statement.

According to HUD’s website, the Section 202 program provides interest-free capital advances to private, nonprofit sponsors to develop supportive housing for the elderly. Those advances do not have to be repaid as long as the project serves very low-income elderly residents for 40 years.

“As we come to the end of our 40-year defined term, having seen this project through, our focus is now on expanding care capabilities to meet future needs in the Chippewa Valley,” Craig stated.

The building will no longer be used for housing, and tenants were notified in a letter sent Thursday of the property’s transition. Mayo Clinic and Landmark Company, which manages the property, will work with residents to ease the change. On June 30, 2023 the apartment building will close.

Exactly what Mayo Clinic will use the property for has not yet been decided.

“Given the considerable demand on clinical service space at this site, several options are being considered for the property, but a final determination has not been made,” Craig said.

A HUD website showing subsidized rental units lists Luther Lakeside Apartments as having 46 one-bedroom units for low-income people who are 62 years or older. Rent and utilities costs are capped at 30% of tenants’ incomes. HUD subsidies pay the difference between what those tenants can afford to pay and the full cost of the apartments to the landlord.

There are other buildings in Eau Claire that have rent subsidized units owned by the city Housing Authority or private organizations. Staff from the Eau Claire Housing Division said there is a waiting list of about 390 families and individuals with lower incomes looking to get into the apartment buildings it owns.

Comments / 5

Trudy Grill
3d ago

For many years there has been a problem with the City board to seek finds or pass anything to help our Seniors and handicapped obtain low income housing to match their income. Even though I realize development of housing has to be profitable not only for landlords but also for tax payers. I am disgusted by apartments being built left and right with a few apartments available which state providing low income at 60 percent of a person's income. It might benefit two income low scale workers income but definately not for the average Senior and definately not handicapped citizen. Western Dairyland has went way beyond even their funding trying to help people solve the issues that face them. I think it's way due the City Starts vs. the other things they want tax payers to pay for. I don't feel theirs one tax payers that would object to pay higher taxes for a low income apartments mean't just to house the elderly or handicapped of Eau Claire.

Reply(1)
3
Related
kmaland.com

Glenwood city pool officially closed for 2022 season

(Glenwood) -- Ongoing maintenance delays have led Glenwood city officials to close the city pool for the 2022 season. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city council came to the decision at its regular meeting last week after nearly a month had passed since a piping issue delayed the initial Memorial Day opening for the Glenwood Aquatic Center. Farnan says the initial repairs took longer than expected due to the pipe's location requiring the breaking and re-pouring of concrete to the pool deck. However, just as those repairs were beginning to wrap up and the pool was beginning to be re-filled, more trouble struck.
GLENWOOD, IA
WEAU-TV 13

45 years of treating the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Helping individuals in the community seek treatment is no small feat for a local facility. A historic Chippewa Falls treatment center celebrates the admittance of their first patient 45 years ago. From medical care to meetings, and activities the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center has been...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home and rental prices are going up, making it harder for people to find places to live. A report from Realtor.com in March stated national rent prices have jumped 17% from last year. In 2021, Eau Claire moved up to the eighth largest city in Wisconsin, but with a growing city comes a rising need for housing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidized Housing#Senior Housing#Housing Authority#Hud#Mayo Clinic Health System
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie Village Board approves new police officer position

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -One police department in Chippewa County says it needs more officers to better serve its community. It’s asking the Lake Hallie Village Board for more funding to do that. The Lake Hallie Police Department said it’s on pace to handle more calls this year than...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

A look at July 4th events in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday. Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.
WEAU-TV 13

Body of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

UPDATE: Officials have released more information on the body that was found Tuesday in the Mississippi River near Winona. According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a person fishing on an island in the Mississippi River called authorities just after 4 p.m. to report a body in the water. The...
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road F south of 742nd Avenue in River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
mygateway.news

Two motorcycle crashes reported

Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police. The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona when he was hit by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich in the early morning of Sunday, July 3.
ALTOONA, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Man Sentenced for Possession

A Clark County man was sentenced for possession. Back in October of 2019, two people, Alexander Stumpner and Samantha Fristoe, were arrested after the execution of a search warrant. Law enforcement found baggies of crystalline substance, scales, fake money and paraphernalia on the tables. Earlier this year, Stumpner was found guilty of, due to a no contest plea, possession with intent-amphetamine.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAU-TV 13

46th anniversary of Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days are coming to an end on Monday. After running from June 30 to July 4, the last events of the Bean and Bacon Days are Monday at 10:00 a.m. Beans, bacon, family and community are some of the words Augusta...
AUGUSTA, WI
drydenwire.com

Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Injuries To Both Drivers

POLK COUNTY -- At 9:29p on Sunday, law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road M at 192nd Street in Polk County near Star Prairie. The crash involved 2 injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle crash with injuries.
WEAU-TV 13

Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
WEAU-TV 13

Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money is sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday. 35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect and was sentenced...
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
165
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy