Low-income apartment building in Eau Claire to close

Mayo Clinic Health System, owner of Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire, informed tenants last week they will need to find new housing by end of June 2023. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Residents of a 46-apartment building that has housed elderly, low-income Eau Claire residents for decades will be closing in a year.

Mayo Clinic Health System, owner of Luther Lakeside Apartments, 1412 Whipple St., released a statement Thursday about the property’s impending transition for future health care use.

The apartments had been built through an agreement Mayo’s predecessor at the site, Luther Hospital, had with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create subsidized rental units.

“Decades ago it was a common practice for health care entities to have HUD agreements to both help provide capacity for senior housing and to provide an opportunity 40 years in the future to transition that space to meet health care needs,” Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin, said in a statement.

According to HUD’s website, the Section 202 program provides interest-free capital advances to private, nonprofit sponsors to develop supportive housing for the elderly. Those advances do not have to be repaid as long as the project serves very low-income elderly residents for 40 years.

“As we come to the end of our 40-year defined term, having seen this project through, our focus is now on expanding care capabilities to meet future needs in the Chippewa Valley,” Craig stated.

The building will no longer be used for housing, and tenants were notified in a letter sent Thursday of the property’s transition. Mayo Clinic and Landmark Company, which manages the property, will work with residents to ease the change. On June 30, 2023 the apartment building will close.

Exactly what Mayo Clinic will use the property for has not yet been decided.

“Given the considerable demand on clinical service space at this site, several options are being considered for the property, but a final determination has not been made,” Craig said.

A HUD website showing subsidized rental units lists Luther Lakeside Apartments as having 46 one-bedroom units for low-income people who are 62 years or older. Rent and utilities costs are capped at 30% of tenants’ incomes. HUD subsidies pay the difference between what those tenants can afford to pay and the full cost of the apartments to the landlord.

There are other buildings in Eau Claire that have rent subsidized units owned by the city Housing Authority or private organizations. Staff from the Eau Claire Housing Division said there is a waiting list of about 390 families and individuals with lower incomes looking to get into the apartment buildings it owns.