If there’s one eternal struggle when it comes to summer makeup, it’s creating a long-lasting, buildup-free yet dewy foundation look that won’t clog your pores (or look like it’s clogging your pores in cakey sections) at the same time. As the weather gets warmer, rocking a healthy glow (and not in an oily way) can feel impossible after layering on various products, so we checked in with professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder to learn more about one genius beauty hack that is gaining increasing popularity on TikTok. Dubbed ‘one-layer’ makeup, this trend refers to exactly what it sounds like— applying several different products at once— in the efforts to keep a shine-free complexion while ultimately saving you time in your A.M. routine.

