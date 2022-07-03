ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four people seriously injured in Wrentham crash

By Jacqui Gomersall
 3 days ago

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash on Route 1 South in Wrentham on Saturday night sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. and resulted in police closing the roadway between Madison Street and Thurston Street for several hours.

Massachusetts State Police say preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was heading south, approaching the Arbor Inn Motel, when a 2003 Honda CRV traveling on the northbound side attempted to turn left toward the motel lot. The Honda crossed the double yellow line, going into the southbound side and the Jeep’s front end came into contact with the right rear of the Honda.

Police have identified the operators only as a 66-year old Plymouth woman (Jeep Wrangler) and an 18-year-old Wrentham woman (Honda).

The victims, some of whom were juveniles, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

No further information has been released on their immediate conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.

