ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ryan Lochte's six Olympic silver, bronze medals put up for auction, will benefit charity

By Anirudh Menon
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of Ryan Lochte's Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefiting children. The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now. "I'm not one to be all sentimental about...

www.espn.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection. Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 meters and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds. The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.
EUGENE, OR
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau on rumours his deal is $125m? "A little low"

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed reports are “somewhat close” his LIV Golf contract is allegedly worth $125million. The 28-year-old was announced as a LIV Golf signee during the Saudi-backed series’ opening event at Centurion Club just outside of London a few weeks ago. Last week the 2020 U.S....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lochte
Person
Michael Phelps
The Spun

Swimmer Reveals She Was Drugged At The World Championships

Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of the World Championships. On Wednesday, the Canadian swimmer shared an Instagram post recalling the experience. The 22-year-old said she woke up "completely lost" with her team manager and doctor by her bedside. Harvey, who has no recollection of what...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Spun

Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday. The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday. Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month. The legendary golfer and his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gold Medals#Silver#The Associated Press#Mexican#Rr Auction
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
ESPN

Venus Williams, Jamie Murray, Coco Gauff, Jack Sock: Why mixed doubles is the most entertaining draw at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Just moments after the final scheduled match concluded on No. 1 Court on Friday, an announcement was made. There would be one more match that evening. Few left their seats and a palpable buzz spread over the stadium as the fans waited for the players to take the court. As word circulated around the grounds at the All England Club, others made their way into the stadium to come catch a glimpse.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy tests Tiger Woods’ new TaylorMade driver, Fujikura Ventus shaft setup

Tiger Woods made a rare change to his driver setup at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland on Monday. Since 2018, and as recently as the 2022 PGA Championship, Woods had been using a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited model (either 60 TX or 70 TX) in his drivers. When he showed up in Ireland on Monday for the event, however, his TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver (9 degrees) was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
GOLF
ESPN

Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios reach men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to play his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal worried that he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal's father was waving his arms, motioning to the 22-time Grand Slam...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Is Playing On Monday: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to professional golf later this month. The 15-time major champion is set to compete at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in two weeks. Before that, he'll get in some practice overseas. Woods is taking part in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Tiger Woods chips in for eagle in return at J.P. McManus Pro-Am

As expected, there weren't many highlights in Tiger Woods' return to competition after a nearly two-month layoff. But Woods did give the crowd an opportunity to produce an eagle roar. Woods chipped in for eagle at the par-5 12th hole at Adare Manor after coming up just short of the...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: ‘No Physical Way to Play U.S. Open’

Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month’s U.S. Open because he did not want to risk his chances of playing in next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor Golf Club,...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy