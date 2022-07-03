ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: The Book Lucas Reads to Max Teases the Duffer Brothers’ New Netflix Show

  • The end of Stranger Things Season 4 sees Lucas reading a book to Max.
  • Netflix is turning that book into a TV show, and the Duffer Brothers are involved.
  • The Talisman features plenty of supernatural elements, just like Stranger Things.
Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 dropped its final two episodes on July 1, and the heart-wrenching finale has left fans reeling. With so much happening to the Hawkins gang, minor details might fly under the radar. However, there’s an Easter Egg during Stranger Things Season 4’s ending — and it has to do with the book Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is reading to Max (Sadie Sink) , as well as the Duffer Brothers’ new Netflix show.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2.]

What book is Lucas reading to Max at the end of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 ends tragically for Lucas and Max, with the latter of the two characters winding up in a coma after a second run-in with Vecna.

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale sees Lucas reading a book to Max in the hospital. And Matt and Ross Duffer may have strategically placed the novel there. The book, which is called The Talisman , is being adapted as a TV show for Netflix — and the Duffer Brothers are involved with that project as well.

‘The Talisman’ is coming to Netflix and being produced by the Duffer Brothers

That’s right, the book Lucas reads to Max in Stranger Things Season 4 is becoming a show on Netflix — and the Duffer Brothers are executive producers on it. They’re joined by fellow EP Steven Spielberg, and Curtis Gwinn will serve as showrunner.

Production company Amblin announced The Talisman series back in March 2021. It will adapt the Stephen King and Peter Straub novel of the same name. It’s still in the early stages of development, with the Duffers telling Variety , “We’ve had one meeting with Steven Spielberg and the other producers. It’s really early right now. We have an outline for the first episode.”

Those who have read The Talisman will know it features plenty of supernatural elements, making it an ideal fit for Spielberg and the Duffers. So what is the book about?

What is ‘The Talisman’ about?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AfQct4ujz8Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

According to Amblin’s synopsis, The Talisman follows a 12-year-old boy trying to save his dying mother. To do so, he embarks on an adventure that transcends multiple realities. And with Lucas reading this book to Max during Stranger Things Season 4 , fans might expect a similar strategy to wake her from her coma.

During their interview with Variety , the Duffer Brothers spoke further about what their new TV show might entail. And it sounds like fans could see plenty of supernatural beings, including werewolves:

“I think with Spielberg, really what is so inspiring is just how much he loves the joy of storytelling, specifically with this, the story of The Talisman . Again, there’s a lot of supernatural things, there’s a werewolf, [and] there’s a lot of exciting things that are going on. But at its core, it’s really about a mother and her son and their relationship and their love for one another.”

It sounds like this new project will appeal to Stranger Things fans, especially with the Netflix series ending with season 5 . Stay tuned for more updates about The Talisman .

In the meantime, Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MOVIES
