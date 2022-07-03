ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU baseball hot on the recruiting trail

By Landon Reinhardt
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days.

Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team.

Jackson Cobb is an infielder, coming from Crowder College in Missouri.

Cole Elvis is a catcher, coming from the University of California.

JJ Tylicki is a pitcher, coming from Cowley College in Kansas.

Ethan Bradford is a pitcher, coming from the University of Nebraska.

J’Briell Easley is a pitcher, coming from Cowley College. Easley won the KJCCC Pitcher of the Year award in 2021.

Janson Reeder is an outfielder, coming from Cowley College.

Brendan Ryan is an outfielder, coming from Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Ryan spent time at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City.

The Jayhawks had some notable players transfer away from the program, too. Last year’s starting second baseman and shortstop both decided to find news homes. Shortstop Maui Ahuna transferred to Tennessee. Second baseman Tavian Josenberger announced he will transfer to Arkansas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
