Our favorite HexClad cookware set is $399 off for 4th of July

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Pick up our favorite cookware set from HexClad for an incredible price for 4th of July. Reviewed/HexClad

Everyone needs a solid set of pots and pans—especially when hosting 4th of July gatherings. Whether you're stocking your kitchen for the first time or revamping your cooking collection, a good set of kitchen tools goes a long way. Luckily, right now, our favorite cookware set is more affordable than ever.

The brand's 13-piece hybrid cookware set is now on sale for $599.99, a whopping $399.01 discount from its standard price of $999. The set includes a 12-inch pan, a 10-inch pan, an 8-inch pan, a 2-quart pot, a 3-quart pot and an 8-quart pot all with lids. The set also includes a 12-inch wok pot with no lid included.

This pots and pans collection is our pick for the best cookware set you can buy for a variety of reasons. Though the brand is new to the scene, we were wowed by how quickly and evenly the pans heated up. While the cookware has tri-ply construction (like multi-clad stainless steel pans), we found that the pieces were significantly lighter than others we've tested and had a unique laser-etched hexagon top—which could lessen the chance of scratching from metal utensils.

"Our chicken thighs had some of the most even, gorgeous searing of any skillet we’ve used," our tester said. "Clean-up was exceptionally easy because any built-up is wiped away easily with a paper towel."

Whether you're serving up fried chicken or seared pork this 4th of July, this HexClad cookware set is sure to get the job done—and at a wallet-friendly price, too. Just act fast, these firework savings won't last much longer.

$599.99 at HexClad (Save $399.01)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Our favorite HexClad cookware set is $399 off for 4th of July

