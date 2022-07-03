ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags QB coach seeing improvement from Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence endured first-year struggles in the NFL last season, throwing 17 interceptions (tied for the league high) with 12 touchdown passes while completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and posting a passer rating of 71.9 that ranked 30th in the NFL.

While the former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered growing pains as a rookie last season, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy has seen growth this offseason from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

McCoy spoke at the end of the Jaguars’ offseason work about the improvement that Lawrence made during organized team activities, saying that Lawrence is making his progressions quicker and gaining a solid understanding of the new offense being installed by first-year Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

“The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made the line of scrimmage,” McCoy said, via Pro Football Talk . “He’s making quicker decisions now.”

The Jaguars hope to see Lawrence build on his strong finish to the 2021 campaign and play like the quarterback he was in Jacksonville’s regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a 26-11 win.

