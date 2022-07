Photography by Jessica Turner. Christa Sanford is a Dallasite, through and through. She loves being at home in our neighborhood with her kids Jackson, Cason and Landry. But if she’s going to leave the house, it’s going to be for a trip to the Arboretum or NorthPark. She loves the cheese fries and ranch at Snuffer’s, ideally at the original Greenville Avenue location. Her youngest is named for beloved Tom Landry, who coached her father Guy Brown III, Super Bowl XII champion and a Dallas Cowboys linebacker for five seasons. Landry was very much part of her life growing up — he was there at her First Baptist Academy graduation.

