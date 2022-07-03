Oceana Co. authorities investigating death of boy

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Authorities were called to a place on W. Clay Road in Grant Township, just north of Rothbury around 3:20 p.m. Friday to help paramedics with a boy who wasn’t breathing.

Crews administered first aid to the boy who was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the results of a Saturday autopsy were inconclusive. Toxicology test results could take weeks to come back.

The sheriff’s office says it will release updates into the investigation as more information becomes available. They’re not releasing his name at this time.

The Grant Township Rescue and Life Emergency Ambulance responded to the incident. Oceana County Victim Services and Oceana Child Protective Services assisted at the scene as well, the sheriff’s office said.

