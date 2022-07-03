ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Oceana Co. authorities investigating death of boy

By Christa Ferguson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzpki_0gTtXnDx00

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Authorities were called to a place on W. Clay Road in Grant Township, just north of Rothbury around 3:20 p.m. Friday to help paramedics with a boy who wasn’t breathing.

Crews administered first aid to the boy who was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the results of a Saturday autopsy were inconclusive. Toxicology test results could take weeks to come back.

The sheriff’s office says it will release updates into the investigation as more information becomes available. They’re not releasing his name at this time.

The Grant Township Rescue and Life Emergency Ambulance responded to the incident. Oceana County Victim Services and Oceana Child Protective Services assisted at the scene as well, the sheriff’s office said.

WNEM

Sheriff: Man dies in work-related accident

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Kinde man died after an air duct piece as heavy as 4,000 pounds fell on him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson. Huron County Dispatch was called on June 24 by Blue Diamond to request an ambulance for an injured worker at the Sturm Road plant in Windsor Township.
HURON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight. Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Flint Beat

Ooo Wee! A new diner has opened on Flint’s south side

Flint, MI—Over the sizzle of bacon and the gentle whir of a kitchen vent, Aaron Sajdak talked to his lunch customers while carefully monitoring a pot of sausage gravy. “I was trying to do a soft open because we’re trying to get a rhythm going,” Sajdak said. “You know what? It was soft, but we’re still getting our butts kicked.”
FLINT, MI
