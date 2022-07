LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for Gustavo Cardenas, the person officers believe to be responsible for a fatal hit and run crash. LPD said they are requesting assistance from the community in locating Cardenas, who is said to have played a part in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Street Saturday evening.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO