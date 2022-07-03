Illinois woman dies after crash in Manitowoc County

A 47-year-old woman from Illinois died Saturday after a crash on Interstate 43, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement said deputies and EMS personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover crash around 4:35 p.m. Saturday on I-43 within the Township of Newton.

Police said an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving northbound on I-43 when her vehicle's rear tire came off, causing her to lose control. She drove off the roadway and onto the median. The vehicle overturned.

A 47-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The driver was transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

"On behalf of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family," said Sheriff Dan Hartwig, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department, in a press release.

Interstate 43 northbound between CTH C and USH 151 closed for three hours yesterday evening for crash reconstruction.

The incident remains under investigation.