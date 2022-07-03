ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Illinois woman dies after crash in Manitowoc County

By Kelsey Dickeson
 3 days ago
A 47-year-old woman from Illinois died Saturday after a crash on Interstate 43, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement said deputies and EMS personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover crash around 4:35 p.m. Saturday on I-43 within the Township of Newton.

Police said an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving northbound on I-43 when her vehicle's rear tire came off, causing her to lose control. She drove off the roadway and onto the median. The vehicle overturned.

A 47-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The driver was transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

"On behalf of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family," said Sheriff Dan Hartwig, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department, in a press release.

Interstate 43 northbound between CTH C and USH 151 closed for three hours yesterday evening for crash reconstruction.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS 58

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Manitowoc County

Newton, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a single vehicle crash left one woman dead yesterday, on July 2, at 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim was a 47-year-old woman. The crash happened on I-43, north of Carstens Lake Road, within the town of Newton. Officials say an 18-year-old Illinois...
NEWTON, WI
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
