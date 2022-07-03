ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Rapids home for the holiday, face upstart Austin FC

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yKF9_0gTtXMaS00

After a strong first half for Austin FC, the second-year side aims to keep rolling when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Monday.

Austin (9-4-4, 31 points) was 2-0-1 in June after a 1-0 midweek win against Charlotte FC, its second-consecutive road win, with both coming by shutout.

The club has been comfortable as the visitors, with their five wins away from home (5-3-1) to put them near the top of the league in that category.

“We know what it takes, it takes a lot of defending and grinding just as it does every game pretty much especially when we are away,” midfielder Daniel Pereira said. “I think that’s why we’ve been successful on the road lately, so we’ll keep doing it, try to keep doing it, and yeah, just keep winning.”

Pereira, who scored the lone goal against Charlotte FC, is one of 11 players to have scored goals for Austin FC through 17 games, matching the club’s total from all of last season.

Maximiliano Urruti is second on the team with five goals but has just one in his past eight games, scoring against Montreal on June 18.

The Rapids (5-7-4, 19 points) will be playing a home game for the first time since May 28 when they lost 3-1 to Nashville.

The defeat snapped a 23-game home winning streak for Colorado, a stretch that began after the club was dealt its only home loss last season – against Austin FC on April 24, 2021. It was their first home game last season.

Colorado, which is 5-1-2 at home this year, is winless in its past three contests and has dropped four of its past five games.

“Based on the inconsistency of the first half of the season, I think one of our goals is to be more consistent in the second half,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “With that consistency, we will get more results. So it’s really buckle down, work hard, do your job, work for each other. I feel like we’re in a good place there.”

The Rapids rank near the bottom of the league with only 17 goals scored through 16 games. Seven of those have come from striker Diego Rubio, who is just four goals shy of matching his career high of 11 set (in 26 games) back in 2019.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, TX
Sportsnaut

Nuggets, Wizards complete four-player trade

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards finalized a four-player trade on Wednesday. The Nuggets are sending guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton to the Wizards in exchange for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. With the move, Smith will be playing for his 13th team — an NBA record....
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Raveloson scores 2 goals as LA Galaxy defeats Montreal

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night. Both of Raveloson’s goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th. The Galaxy also got one...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Fraser
Person
Diego Rubio
Person
Maximiliano Urruti
Person
Daniel Pereira
Sportsnaut

Thunder ink No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to rookie deal

No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren agreed to his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but the NBA’s rookie scale structures it so that first-round picks are signed to four-year deals, which include two guaranteed years. Then, the salaries are determined in large part due to where the player is drafted.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NHL

Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

2022 Colorado Eagles Offseason Player Tracker

The Colorado Eagles had a successful 2021-22 regular season, finishing third in the Pacific Division with a 39-22-7 record for 85 points and a .625 points percentage. In the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Colorado swept both Henderson (two games to none in a best-of-three) and Ontario (three games to none in a best-of-five) from the first and second rounds, respectively. The Eagles were defeated in the Pacific Division Final by Stockton, three games to one, in a best-of-five series.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Charlotte Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
ESPN

N.Y. Red Bulls continue Sporting Kansas City misery with road win

Aaron Long scored the lone goal to lift the visiting New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. New York (9-5-5, 32 points) was 0-3-1 in its previous four road matches. Kansas City (4-11-4, 16 points) dropped its third straight at home for the...
HARRISON, NJ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy