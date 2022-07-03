ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

This ‘Powerful’ & ‘Quiet’ Deep Tissue Theragun Dupe Is Only $80 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWj0g_0gTtVAUo00
Courtesy of DDVWU DDVWU.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We (somewhat) love to break a sweat. From intense yoga to a good pilates workout, we love to play hard. However, sometimes our muscles are screaming at us to massage them. Whether it be an intense cramp when you’re done or you wake up the next day feeling sore all over, you know exactly what we’re talking about. We could spend hundreds of dollars on a Theragun to massage our aches away, but how about treating ourselves to a beloved dupe at a fraction of the price?

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, this Theragun dupe that normally retails for $250 is nearly 70 percent off. That’s right, you can snag a nearly five-star Theragun dupe for only $80. Now, this deal won’t last long, so if you’ve been wanting to treat yourself (or your muscles), why not try this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2Rsl_0gTtVAUo00
Courtesy of DDVWU DDVWU.

The DDVWU Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

is a powerful massager with interchangeable heads that target different types of muscle soreness. Both strong and quiet, this massager gun claims to quietly relax any muscle in your body with different speed levels. Perfect for any part of your body, a body massager like this can be essential to a fully effective exercise regimen. Along with that, it comes with a dozen heads, has seven-speed levels, comes with a carrying case, and lets you have up to 15 hours of massage with one charge.

Now before this went on super sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, thousands of Amazon customers have raved about it. With over 2,000 reviews, this massage gun has nearly five stars, with over 85 percent of buyers giving it five stars.

One Amazon reviewer said: “This gun is much more advanced than the one my friend had. It’s very easy to operate and is comfortable in my hand while I massage him. It’s not overly heavy either which is good to not hurt my wrists… This gun works great and has really helped my husband with pain and discomfort.”

Another happy reviewer added: “I LOVE this thing. I was so surprised by how quiet and powerful it is, especially compared to the intense mechanical noise from my old one. I also like that this senses how much pressure you are applying to change how the motor acts so you have a far smaller chance of motor burnout (little light dots indicate [the] level of pressure) and you’ll get a longer life out of it. It’s a good gauge for beginners to know if they are stressing the machine too much.”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

These Wipes From Amazon Have Over 32,000 Five-Star Ratings & Are ‘Preferred By Labor & Delivery Nurses’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For parents everywhere, keeping an ample amount of baby wipes in stock in your nursery is no easy task. It seems like as soon as you restock, you reach for a wipe, and you’re out. Well, we have a solution for you. Thanks to Amazon, you will be able to keep wipes on hand and ready to go with this 720-count package of wipes that retails for under $20. And, the wipes are...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

You Can Save $120 on This Best-Selling Roomba Vacuum Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Why spend your summer indoors cleaning when you could be outside enjoying the warm weather? You don’t have to hire a house cleaner to keep your floors looking immaculate while you’re out and about — all you need is a Roomba. And now you can get one on Amazon ahead of Prime Day for less than $180. That’s almost 50% off! The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is currently on sale for 40% off...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Massager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Amazon
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Most Realistic Looking Artificial Trendy Houseplant We've Ever Seen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nature is calming, but taking care of plants? Not so much. Luckily, artificial trees are trending on social media right now for good reason — you can surround yourself with the beauty of greenery without the stress of trying to keep it alive. Right now, Costco is selling one of the most realistic-looking houseplants, ever, and it will instantly elevate your home décor! Instagram user @costcohotfinds spotted this artificial plant at their local store...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Costco's New Rice Tastes Exactly Like Chipotle's Famous Cilantro Lime Rice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some people order burritos and burrito bowls at Costco with no rice, and we have to admit that we just don’t get it. Sure, you can fit more beans and meat in the burrito without it, but why would you want to skip one of the best parts about Chipotle: their cilantro lime rice? It’s a food that’s spawned all sorts of copycat recipes online, from cilantro lime rice burrito bowls at home,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This ‘Incredibly Soft and Portable’ Pillow For Travel That Doubles as a Cozy Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about convenience, especially while traveling. Chances are your summer days are booked with a busy travel schedule, from road trips to international vacations. So, any product that can make traveling a bit easier is surely appreciated. Whatever mode of transportation, sleeping on the move can be difficult and uncomfortable. That’s why, a travel pillow is always an accessory you won’t regret. It provides extra support so you can easily doze off wherever you go. And what if we told you there’s a pillow that makes traveling a whole lot more comfortable? Amazon has a travel pillow that doubles as a cozy blanket.
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-the-Radar Carpet Cleaner Works ‘Magic’ on Tough Stains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With all the kiddos trekking in and out of the house all summer long, with muddy sneakers, cherry popsicle drips, and whatever other mysterious grime they seem to get covered in the second they leave the house, your carpets are probably going to need constant TLC. Luckily, Amazon has you covered, as always, with the cleaning product that will save your floor coverings from anything your children can (and will) throw at them (literally). Let us introduce you to Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover .
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon’s July Book Club Pick Is the Perfect ‘Romantic Beach Read’ — & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re well into summer, and yet we’re still hungry for another book to add to our growing TBR list. Fortunately, our favorite celeb bookworm, Reese Witherspoon, is on standby with yet another perfect book club selection. The actress and producer chose Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola as July 2022’s read, and you can buy a copy on Amazon right now for under $20. Honey & Spice follows Kiki, the witty host of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy