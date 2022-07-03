Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Blaine County in north central Montana * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Hays, or 24 miles northwest of Zortman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Blaine County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO