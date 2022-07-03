ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Blaine County in north central Montana * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Hays, or 24 miles northwest of Zortman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Blaine County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Garfield and southern Valley counties.
VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

