Crook County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crook by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, July 5

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, July 5

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Intoxication, July 1, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for...
GILLETTE, WY
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
KEVN

Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
STURGIS, SD
newslj.com

Devils Towers visitors spend $40M

GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue. Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021. According to a study done by the National Parks Service...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Missing Gillette teenager located in New Jersey

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage girl recently reported missing by her family has been found in New Jersey, Gillette Police said Thursday. Valeriia “Lera” Nudha, 15, who was reported missing in mid-June after leaving her Gillette home in mid-June, was found in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, earlier this week, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
