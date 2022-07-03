Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Corson, Dewey, Haakon, Harding, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Hayward, or 11 miles south of Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hart Ranch around 325 PM MDT. Hermosa around 335 PM MDT. Folsom around 410 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUSTER COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO