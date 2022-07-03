ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Corson, Dewey, Haakon, Harding, Hughes by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Hayward, or 11 miles south of Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hart Ranch around 325 PM MDT. Hermosa around 335 PM MDT. Folsom around 410 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
County
Lyman County, SD
City
Dewey, SD
City
Corson, SD
County
Haakon County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
County
Bennett County, SD
County
Ziebach County, SD
County
Hughes County, SD
County
Corson County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Butte County, SD
County
Dewey County, SD
City
Tripp, SD
County
Harding County, SD
City
Mellette Township, SD
County
Mellette County, SD
County
Jackson County, SD
County
Stanley County, SD
County
Tripp County, SD
County
Sully County, SD
City
Oglala, SD
County
Perkins County, SD
County
Jones County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With increasing moisture in the atmosphere and a couple of weak upper level disturbances, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon and evening. Because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, hence a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area until midnight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe weather is likely over the next couple of days. Sunday looks to be the highest risk with temperatures in the 90s and a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. Monday we could also see thunderstorms in the evening hours.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Butte#Thunderstorm#Mdt#Dewey Haakon Harding
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

GALLERY: Box Elder residents deal with flash flooding

BOX ELDER, S.D. — A line of strong thunderstorms passed through the Black Hills Friday afternoon, bringing lightning, heavy rain, wind, and small hail. Box Elder was hit particularly hard with torrents of rain and small hail. 60 mile-per-hour winds were recorded at Ellsworth Air Force Base, along with...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
newscenter1.tv

Lightning Sparks Wildfire in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D.- A Wildfire 2 miles east of Center Lake in Custer State Park was reported Saturday at 12:58 PM. The size right now is estimated to be 8 acres, with lightning thought to be the cause of the fire. Resources including single-engine air tankers, an air attack plane and...
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigating grassfire in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in Southern part of the city. The Rapid City Fire Department says it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday off of the Stonewall Overlook on Skyline drive. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke and flames.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man rescued after horse riding accident in Custer State Park

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon. The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fire crews contain fire caused by fireworks Sunday night

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched with the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department to the area of N. Elk Vale Road and Horseshoe Road shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a grass fire. The fire was reported to be...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for Rapid City’s big firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over on the Western part of the state, Rapid City is preparing for the 4th of July celebration in a big way. For decades, Rapid City has hosted a number of events in honor of America’s Independence Day. And that includes fireworks. “We...
RAPID CITY, SD
matadornetwork.com

11 Rapid City Airbnbs To Experience the Best of South Dakota

The gateway to the Badlands National Park, Black Hills, and Mount Rushmore, Rapid City is a destination to add to the top of your travel agenda. Rapid Creek bisects the “City of Presidents” which is teeming with restaurants, parks, and cultural attractions. Lodgings sway from swanky downtown lofts to remote cabins. Cast your eyes over our pick of top-rated Rapid City Airbnb vacation rentals.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy