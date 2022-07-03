ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstate fugitives arrested after traveling to Bay Area to burglarize

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects have been arrested after reportedly traveling to the Bay Area to commit burglaries, according to a Facebook post from South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD).

Officers received reports that an “interstate fugitive” was staying at a local hotel on the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco. The suspect had three extraditable warrants for arrest in connection to burglaries in South Dakota, Ohio, and Florida.

Officers followed the man as he left the hotel in a vehicle, then they conducted a “high risk stop” and arrested the suspect and two others. Each of the three suspects lied about their names and gave the police false identification card, according to police.

Officers searched their vehicle and hotel rooms and found burglary tools as well as a large amount of cash with other stolen items. After further investigation, police learned that the group came to the Bay Area for the “sole purpose of committing burglaries.” The three suspects were arrested for numerous felony charged and booked at the main jail.

Comments / 26

ray Rodriguez
3d ago

good job. these individuals could've been responsible for any of the smash and grabs I've heard about lately. 1 down likely thousand more to go.

Reply(2)
12
Tell the Truth
3d ago

The most likely outcome is they’ll be out without bail in no time since they are not Californian and have active warrants from other states.

Reply(4)
8
B Sealy
3d ago

they come to SF because penalties and prosecution is weak. High reward and low risk. yay CA government 🤡

Reply
14
