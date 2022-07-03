ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians Capture Key Eastern City as Ukraine Forces Retreat

By AJ McDougall
Ukrainian forces have retreated from Lysychansk, its military command said in a Sunday statement, hours after Moscow announced it had seized the strategic city following weeks of ferocious warfare. “The...

