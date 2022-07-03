Bulls reportedly sign Goran Dragic to one-year deal

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to multiple reports.

The Bulls ink the 36-year-old after there was heavy speculation that the Dallas Mavericks would sign him following the loss of Jalen Brunson to the Knicks.

Dragic joins Chicago after a somewhat strange season in which he only played 21 games for the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, but averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four playoff games for the Nets.

He will add depth to the guard position, which already consists of Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine.