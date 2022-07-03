ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls reportedly sign Goran Dragic to one-year deal

By John Healy
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to multiple reports.

The Bulls ink the 36-year-old after there was heavy speculation that the Dallas Mavericks would sign him following the loss of Jalen Brunson to the Knicks.

Dragic joins Chicago after a somewhat strange season in which he only played 21 games for the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, but averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four playoff games for the Nets.

He will add depth to the guard position, which already consists of Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine.

FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Sarcastically Likes The Tweets Of Fans Who Are Calling Him Out After Goran Dragic Signed With The Chicago Bulls: "Just Free Luka Doncic"

The Dallas Mavericks went to the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals. The team was led by none other than the phenomenal Luka Doncic to that stage. Unfortunately, their opponents were the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors. It was quite obvious that the level of skill between the two teams was very wide.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Ja Morant celebrates contract extension by tipping Applebee’s waitress $500

Lightly recruited with only a handful of scholarship offers, most from mid-majors like Duquesne, Wofford, Eastern Maryland Shore and the school he’d end up attending, Murray State, Ja Morant’s path to NBA stardom is as unlikely as any we’ve ever seen. Morant was in Dallas last week when his five-year, $193-million extension was announced, securing his family’s financial future while cementing his status as the Grizzlies’ unquestioned franchise player.
NBA
Yardbarker

Reggie Bullock ignites Philadelphia 76ers trade speculation on Instagram

Could the Dallas Mavericks trade Reggie Bullock just one season after signing him to a three-year, 30 million dollar deal? The journeyman three-point specialist spent one year with the Dallas Mavericks on his shiny new contract before some recent Instagram posts started connecting him to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has played on 6 different teams in his 9 years, including the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks, among others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
