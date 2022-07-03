Auburn alum playing in USFL championship game

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The USFL’s first inaugural championship game is set to take place tonight (for this version of it, anyway) and Auburn fans have a team to root for if they’re looking to cheer on a former Tiger.

Former Auburn defensive lineman Tony Fair is set to take the field tonight for the Philadelphia Stars in an effort to help bring his team some championship hardware. The Stars went 6-4 in 2022 and finished second in their division, but Fair and his squad have made it to the championship game after a playoff victory over the New Jersey Generals.

Fair hardly played for the Tigers in 2021. He came to the Plains as a transfer from UAB and played 12 games, but only managed one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss with just nine total tackles on the year. His Philadelphia Stars have been performing well with him on the line, however, and they’ll get a chance to make USFL history by being the first team in the league’s newest iteration to win the championship if they can defeat the Birmingham Stallions, who play in the state where both the teams he played for in college reside.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Fox. It will be played at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is based out of.