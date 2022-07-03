Teenager ignites grass with fireworks near NE Marine Drive: PFR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews put out a fire started by a teenager with fireworks on the bank of the Columbia River Sunday, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire burned the grass near the I-205 overpass over Marine Drive in NE Portland.

A teenager with fireworks started the fire, and they are cooperating with officials at the scene, PF&R said. Currently, no charges have been filed.

