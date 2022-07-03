ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Teenager ignites grass with fireworks near NE Marine Drive: PFR

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zfPF_0gTtRs2G00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews put out a fire started by a teenager with fireworks on the bank of the Columbia River Sunday, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

Dad, daughter punched while biking, man faces bias crime

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire burned the grass near the I-205 overpass over Marine Drive in NE Portland.

F-15s to soar over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4

A teenager with fireworks started the fire, and they are cooperating with officials at the scene, PF&R said. Currently, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY

Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ne Marine Drive#Portland Fire Rescue#F 15s#Sw Washington#Nexstar Media Inc
mlwa7news.com

Vancouver WA man killed during climbing accident near Leavenworth

A 44-year-old Vancouver, Washington man passedaway during a climbing accident on the Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth. The man's climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who happened to be in the area to report the accident. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue personnel responded to...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXL

Body Recovered Of Man Who Tried To Rescue Swimmer In Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The body of a man who jumped into the Columbia River to rescue a swimmer last week has been recovered. 35-year-old Kevin McDowell did not come back up to the surface after jumping into the water from a boat on June 26th. He was not wearing a life jacket. The woman in distress made it to the shore safely.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
kpq.com

Chelan County Coroner Identifies Deceased Hiker from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy