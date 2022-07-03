ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

Milton Police warn public about donation scam

By Will Carroll
 3 days ago

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The Milton Police Department is warning the community about a donation scam that is allegedly collecting money on their behalf.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Milton PD says they were notified that a group known as Behind the Badge is asking for donations for Milton PD.

Milton PD says this is a scam, and they haven’t had any contact with the group or authorized them to collect money.

Milton PD wants the community to beware of all potential scams and that they never ask for money over the phone or by mail.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

