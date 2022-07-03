ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have added veteran point guard Goran Dragic.

The deal is for one-years, $2.9 million according to Charania.

This is a big pickup for the Bulls, because star point guard Lonzo Ball had a season-ending injury during the regular season.

Ball had been playing fantastic for the Bulls, but after his injury they went on a huge downward trajectory.

Dragic is a former All-Star guard, who could prove to provide big insurance for the Bulls next season.

He is 36-years-old, so he won't be able to be relied upon like he used to be, but he is still a very productive player.

In less than 24 minutes per game, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Dragic has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns over his 14-year career.

In 2018, he made the All-Star Game as a member of the Heat, and he also helped them make the NBA Finals in 2020.

