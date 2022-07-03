PBPD: 5-year-old hit by truck early Sunday, driver sought, step-father arrested
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A child is hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by truck early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hazel Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.
The child was rushed to the hospital.
Police say a witness told them a white dually truck struck the child and left the scene.
The driver has not been located.Little Rock community responds to city’s 42nd homicide
Investigators say the child had been left in the care of his step-father, 45-year-old Eddie Jackson, at an apartment at 13th and Hazel.
Mr. Jackson was taken into custody and is expected to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The child is stable and has been taken to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information on the truck or driver who left the scene to call the dispatch center at 870-541-5300 or the detective office at 870-730-2090.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 2