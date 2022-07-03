ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

PBPD: 5-year-old hit by truck early Sunday, driver sought, step-father arrested

By John Kushmaul
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEHCA_0gTtQhbi00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A child is hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by truck early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hazel Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.

The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police say a witness told them a white dually truck struck the child and left the scene.

The driver has not been located.

Little Rock community responds to city’s 42nd homicide

Investigators say the child had been left in the care of his step-father, 45-year-old Eddie Jackson, at an apartment at 13th and Hazel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyLDd_0gTtQhbi00
45-year-old Eddie Jackson

Mr. Jackson was taken into custody and is expected to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The child is stable and has been taken to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the truck or driver who left the scene to call the dispatch center at 870-541-5300 or the detective office at 870-730-2090.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Juvenile kills another juvenile in Faulkner Co. shooting

Deputies say one juvenile was killed in a shooting in Faulkner County Monday and that a suspect in the case, who is also a juvenile, is in custody, according to a report from KARK news. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Schultz...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step Father#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
THV11

Police: Man in hospital after shooting on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that some kind of police incident began close to 1:30p.m. on Monday afternoon. Little Rock police and the Arkansas State police were at a scene on Interstate 630 Westbound. Reports said that a shooting between two...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Crime Watch: Officer and K-9 shot in standoff, probation officer stabbed, video captures Pine Bluff councilwoman being robbed at gunpoint

On the Sunday, July 3rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:. An hours-long standoff in North Little Rock ended with one man dead and an officer and K-9 injured after being shot. The very latest on what happened at 0:15. PROBATION OFFICER STABBED WITH KNIFE:. Police in Fayetteville...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

5-year-old Pine Bluff boy hospitalized after hit-and-run accident

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00a.m. on Sunday, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call of a child being hit by a vehicle at the area of 15th and Hazel. When officers arrived at the scene they found a severely injured 5-year-old boy lying in the road. The child was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

Police respond to second shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex. Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred. The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas State Police investigating shooting incident on I-630 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Interstate 630 Monday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a police incident started around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities with the ASP and Little Rock Police Department said that gunshots...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy