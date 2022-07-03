ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBPD: 5-year-old hit by truck early Sunday, driver sought, step-father arrested

By John Kushmaul
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A child is hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by truck early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hazel Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.

The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police say a witness told them a white dually truck struck the child and left the scene.

The driver has not been located.

Investigators say the child had been left in the care of his step-father, 45-year-old Eddie Jackson, at an apartment at 13th and Hazel.

45-year-old Eddie Jackson

Mr. Jackson was taken into custody and is expected to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The child is stable and has been taken to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the truck or driver who left the scene to call the dispatch center at 870-541-5300 or the detective office at 870-730-2090.

