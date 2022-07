The first trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam has been released. Boasting one of the most impressive ensembles of the year, the fresh footage follows Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the three leads who captain a star-studded cast, as they witness a murder and consequently become suspects themselves. As Bale narrates, he and Washington are "two soldiers" while Robbie is "a nurse" who "met in Belgium" but now find themselves together in Amsterdam. The three seek out Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy's characters for help after they are "accused of killing someone." While some aspects of this plot are dramatized, the tagline promises that "a lot of this actually happened."

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO