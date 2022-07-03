ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Boys' Season 3: Butcher & Homelander Both Suffer From Sins of the Father

By Collier Jennings
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys. Season 3 of The Boys has drawn more than a few parallels between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his arch nemesis Homelander (Antony Starr). Both men are not in the best place when the season starts. Homelander has fallen...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3 Finale Promo Teases a Showdown Between Billy Butcher and Homelander

Ahead of its climactic season 3 finale this Friday, The Boys has released a brand-new teaser, showing just about each and every character preparing for what should be a violent and deadly final confrontation. The brand-new teaser was uploaded to The Boys' Twitter page, and sets up the stakes for Episode 8, called "The Instant White-Hot Wild." The caption that accompanied the Tweet reads, "Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone."
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Goes 100MPH From The Beginning, Say Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. If you've made it to the end of the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, you're probably wondering, "where do we go from here?" The penultimate season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series saw the heroes of Hawkins reunited in their hometown by the end of the season but not without great cost. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has seemingly been defeated — or at least severely wounded — for now, very much Michael Myers style, so you know we haven't seen the last of him. But his plan to open up a super gate in Hawkins was successful.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Brendan Murray
Person
Erin Moriarty
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Smallville’ Reinvented the Superman & Lex Luthor Dynamic

Folks are talking about Smallville again, though not because there are any new updates on the animated series said to still be in development. Recently, series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum who played younger versions of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor have launched their own Smallville rewatch podcast entitled Talk Ville. As Welling and Rosenbaum reminisce about making the show and their character arcs across ten whole seasons (and 218 episodes), interesting parallels between Clark and Lex's respective journeys, specifically regarding their own adventures "to the other side" come to mind. Of course, they were always destined to be enemies. Clark would inevitably don the red cape and take flight as Superman, while Lex would rise above his father's shadow, ultimately becoming the "greatest criminal mind of our time." We knew where their story was headed from the get-go, though it didn't dissuade us from seeing it through. From that fateful moment on the bridge, Clark and Lex's fates were intertwined, but what we didn't know way back when the "Pilot" aired in 2001 was how the two of them would get there.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Sins Of The Father#Canary#Bureau#Vought
Collider

Dive Into Summer With These 7 Anime Premieres, From 'Extreme Hearts' to 'Bucchigire!'

Summer is a time for so many fun things: swimming, being outdoors, and making memories with friends. That is until you have to run and stay indoors because it is insanely, unbearably hot outside. Luckily, beating the heat indoors doesn’t have to be boring! The summer anime season often brings about some of the best premieres of the year, and it is always fully loaded with exciting titles. However, it’s also usually the season when the newest titles come out. Swimming through that sea of content can be confusing and exhausting, but don’t worry! Make building your summer watch list a little less stressful by taking a look at these promising anime titles.
COMICS
Collider

10 Episodes From The Arrowverse That Broke Our Hearts

The Arrowverse shows have always had the ability to leave us crying with laughter or uncontrollably sobbing and eating an unhealthy amount of comfort food. There really is no in-between. Whether it be The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, or Supergirl, this much-loved multiverse of superheroes had become professionals at playing with our emotions by the end of their first seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Season 2 Will "Keep You on Your Toes"

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal intends to keep revolutionizing animation by changing its tested-and-approved formula for the upcoming Season 2. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Primal, creator and director Genndy Tartakovsky underlined how the upcoming season will follow a different narrative structure, expanding on the prehistorical universe of the series to include other cultures and societies.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Who Died In the Finale?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.After weeks of speculating, debating, and even making ranked lists of which of its characters are most likely to die, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 has finally arrived to put us all out of our misery. Several players in the story do indeed meet their grisly end, while others sustain grave injuries that set up major storylines for the following season. None of those people are Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), thank God. Unfortunately, many fans still had some of their worst fears realized, and casualties among other beloved characters make the finale difficult to watch. Major spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Collider

All Major ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least to Most Heartbreaking

This article contains spoilers for all seasons of Stranger Things.While Stranger Things certainly has a thing for fake deaths, including Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) in Season 1 and Hopper's (David Harbour) in Season 3, the series doesn't shy away from killing relatively important characters. Since the incredible series began in 2016, viewers have been continuously surprised by some of the twists and turns the Netflix show's mind-blowing storyline has endured.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'The Fabelmans' Behind-The-Scenes Images Show John Williams Composing Film's Score

With the release of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans only a few months away, images revealed on social media offer a look at the film's composer, John Williams, working alongside several members of the film's production. The tweet, by Neil Bahadur, reads: "Recording sessions for John Williams final score before he officially retires, for Spielberg's upcoming "The Fabelmans".
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Shows To Watch If You Miss The Cast Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

After eight glorious seasons and 153 episodes filled with laughs, tears, and wholesome plots, Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended on September 21, 2021. With one of the best finales in the history of sitcoms, the show was one of the best shows of the decade. It was a Golden Globe-winning series that went from strength to strength.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy