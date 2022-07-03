Community holds barbecue style meal at McKinley Park

The Erie community once again comes together to help one another this Fourth of July weekend.

Folks met up at McKinley Park for the first annual “Community BBQ Style Meal.”

There are also fun games for kids and adults including a scavenger hunt.

This family friendly event was free and open to the public.

“We just look at the stuff that is going on with inflation and stuff like this and it’s all out of our pocket. We don’t get no donations from nobody. We just do so much to try and put food in people’s mouths and give them something to do,” said William, Event Organizer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.