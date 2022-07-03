Severe Weather Statement issued for Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mellette, or 17 miles north of Redfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brentford around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Conde and Turton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SPINK COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO