ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybee, MI

ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 28 Results 7.02.22: Joel Bateman Retains Title

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– ICW No Holds Barred held another event, Volume 28, on Saturday, July 2. It was once again at...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maybee, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
411mania.com

QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. C4 Set for TERMINUS 3

– TERMINUS has announced a new tag team bout for the upcoming TERMINUS 3 event later this month. The team of The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) will face C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas). The card is scheduled for July 21 in Atlanta Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight’s Raw (Spoiler)

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight’s July 4th episode of WWE Raw. The report notes this was the plan as of earlier this morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from...
WWE
411mania.com

Atlanta Braves Hosting WWE Night on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a WWE Night on Tuesday featuring a special Wrestling Buddy collectible. The MLB team will host the event for their 7:20 PM ET game at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. The announcement reads:. Be at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 5 as the...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

WWE Executives Sell Stock, Kevin Dunn Sells Over A $1 Million of Stock

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE CFO Frank Riddick and EP Kevin Dunn recently sold off several shares of stock. WWE disclosed the sales, which were made on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Riddick sold 9,090 WWE shares for $62.49 each ($568,000). He still has 102,021 shares. Dunn sold 16,107...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maybee
Person
Eric Ryan
Person
Neil Diamond
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
411mania.com

Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw

Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
WWE
411mania.com

UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Eye said she wants...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Holds Barred#Combat#Icw#The Us Military#Pwponderings Com
411mania.com

Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’

– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.
WWE
411mania.com

Brody King on How He and Jon Moxley Share an Affinity for Japanese Wrestling

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW wrestler Brody King discussed Jon Moxley ahead of their AEW Interim World Championship match on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brody King on how he and Jon Moxley share a love of...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Weighs In On Summerslam Main Event, Says Roman Reigns Needs New Opponents

Roman Reigns will once again battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam, and Kurt Angle thinks that WWE needs new opponents for the Head of the Table. Angle discussed the Summerslam main event of Reigns vs. Lesnar and more during his conversation with NBC Sports, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy