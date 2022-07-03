ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 8 miles south of Petersburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prince George; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 8 miles south of Petersburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 8 miles south of Petersburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Morgans Corner
WAVY News 10

The Glowline breaks ground in Norfolk

This 800-foot luminous path will be located in Jeff Robertson Park and will be the first of its kind on the East Coast. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/elizabeth-river-trail-foundation-breaks-ground-on-new-amenity-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck approves preliminary plat for 55-plus community in Moyock

Currituck County commissioners approved a preliminary plat/special use permit for Baxter Station, a 55 and over residential community in Moyock Township at the June 20 regular commissioners meeting. The development will be located off Baxter Station Road east of Caratoke Highway across from TowneBank, just south of the residential community...
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police Chief Renado Prince

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police …. Residents react to firing of Portsmouth police chief. Virginia Beach homeless camp closes down, property …. Cape Charles Fireworks Malfunction. The Glowline breaks ground in Norfolk. Local veterans teach their children gun safety. Man dies after...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy