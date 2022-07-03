ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Two men, woman arrested in shooting, stabbing at El Paso motel

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ea9R_0gTtOXEO00

El Paso police detectives arrested two men and a woman in connection with a shooting and stabbing two months ago at a motel near Downtown, officials said.

The violence stemmed from an argument over a vehicle on May 17 at the Budget Lodge Motel at 1301 N. Mesa St., a state prosecutor said at a bond hearing over the weekend.

Regina Mary Ruth Montez, 29, of Northeast El Paso, and Carlos Fernando Romero, 51, of the West Side, were arrested on Thursday. Alejandro Gomez, 40, of the Northeast, was arrested on May 20, police officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aG9pw_0gTtOXEO00

All three face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 17, patrol officers initially didn't find any victims or witnesses after responding to a call of shots fired at about 3:30 a.m. at the motel located across the street from Cathedral High School, police said.

About two hours later, Samuel Lares, 34, showed up at a nearby hospital emergency room with gunshot and stab wounds . Lares told detectives he had been assaulted by three people during an altercation at the motel, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsCC3_0gTtOXEO00

An investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit found out that Lares and Montez, who grew up together and knew each other, had gotten into an argument at the motel over a vehicle, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs said Saturday during an online teleconference bond hearing for Montez.

Violent crime: Teen stabbed during home invasion in far East El Paso neighborhood

Montez left and later returned with two men who along with Montez allegedly "jumped" Lares, Briggs said.

One man stabbed Lares in the leg with a knife and the second man shot him in the leg with a gun, Briggs said. The group then allegedly continued beating him after he fell to the ground.

Fentanyl, other charges

El Paso County Jail records show that Gomez also was arrested on six counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRzw1_0gTtOXEO00

He remains held at the Jail Annex under a total bond of $1,120,000, including a $100,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge and $500,000 for the fentanyl case.

Motel crime: Anthony, Texas, police seize AR-15, arrest 3 men, woman in motel room invasion robbery

Romero is jailed at the Annex under a $250,000 bond in the motel assault case. He also faces charges of robbery, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence from a May 24 case with those bonds totaling $36,000, according to jail records.

Montez is being held at the Downtown Jail on a $100,000 bond for the assault case.

More: El Paso drug dealer gets prison sentence for pair of cocaine overdose deaths

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two men, woman arrested in shooting, stabbing at El Paso motel

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

El Paso man arrested for stealing car, kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested on Friday for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened on June 19, police say. According to investigators, 28-year-old Samson Conan Vaughn pointed a weapon at a person who was parked outside a central El Paso convenience store.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after stabbing attempt, fleeing deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a stabbing with a knife attempt, a man was arrested on Sunday night by the El Paso County Sheriff Office Deputies. The incident happened Sunday July 3rd at approximately 7:00 p.m on the 1100 block of Serenata in San Elizario, Texas and the initial call was placed for aggravated […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man Runs From Deputies

EL PASO, TX-- A man is now behind bars after sheriff's deputies say he tried stabbing someone with a knife and fled the scene. 45 year-old Mark Anthony Bravo has been charged with aggravated assault and trying to flee. El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Socorro police found him and turned him over to the The post Man Runs From Deputies appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
KFOX 14

1 dead after shooting in Lower Valley on Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A male died after a shooting in Lower Valley on Monday, according to El Paso Police Department Detective Judy Oviedo. The shooting happened near the 6500 block of Frankin Loop off of Alameda Avenue, police said. When police arrived they said they found a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

15-year-old teen shot inside El Paso Lower Valley home dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said the victim shot at a home in El Paso's Lower Valley on the Fourth of July was 15 years old. The shooting happened inside a bedroom at a home in the 7600 block of Franklin Loop off of Alameda Avenue. Police's investigation...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#The Budget Lodge Motel#Cathedral High School
las-cruces.org

Missing Teenage Boy, Malaki Lopez, Sought by Police

The Las Cruces Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy who left his temporary place of residence sometime early Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and could be in danger if he is not located soon. Malaki Lopez, 13, left his temporary placement between midnight...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman dies after Friday night crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a woman has died, days after a wreck in South Central El Paso. EPPD investigators say the wreck happened Friday, July 2, shortly before midnight along the 7000 block of North Loop, at the intersection with Delta Drive.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KVIA

Woman dies after being ejected from car in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- One of two drivers injured after a rear-end crash in the lower valley on Saturday night has died, police say. According to investigators, 51-year-old Monica Carrizal Huereque rear ended 30-year-old Nadine Ceballos at the 7000 block of North Loop just after 11:40 p.m. Officials say Huereque...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chaparral. Doña Ana County deputies responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They say when they arrived on scene, two neighbors were fighting and one of them had fired his gun. However, neither of them wanted to press […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Friend remembers man killed in Chaparral incident

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico- A friend of the man shot and killed this weekend has identified him as Brian Humble. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released his name. A neighbor says Humble was in his late 50s and lived at the 100 block of Iron Horse. Deputies were called out...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

DJ at Jaguars dies after collapsing at club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A DJ at a popular East El Paso gentleman’s club died early Tuesday morning after collapsing at the club during his birthday celebration. According to social media posts, Robert Teran, known as “DJ Rob Swift 915,” was celebrating his birthday at the club Monday evening. El Paso Fire Emergency Services […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious crash in northeast El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash. The incident happened at the intersection of Stan Roberts and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, one patient was transported for medical attention with severe injuries. Two additional patients...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Food burns on stove at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire at an apartment complex in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported Monday. The fire happened at La Privada apartments at 1441 Betel Drive. A fire official said food burning on the stove caused the fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A man is dead after a shooting in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead following a series of overnight incidents. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department responded to two incident calls at the 100 block of Iron Horse in Chaparral, New Mexico. The first call came in at around 1:25 a.m. with reports of...
CHAPARRAL, NM
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy