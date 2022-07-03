Rain showers, storms in Fourth of July forecast for southern and central Wisconsin

Rain showers and storms are in the Fourth of July forecast for southern and central Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

Two rounds of "unsettled conditions" are expected for those areas on Monday, said Paul Collar, a meteorologist for the NWS in Sullivan.

It appears the first round could start either before noon or during the afternoon with rain showers and possibly thunder, according to Collar.

In the late afternoon or early evening, Collar said, there could be a break.

Then a second round — starting in the evening and potentially continuing overnight — could produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall, he said. This episode has a "greater severe threat."

"We're not seeing as much teeth with that first event as we are with the second event," he said.

There's still some uncertainty on the timing and location of where the second round could set up, he said. Collar recommended keeping up with the forecast throughout the day.

In the Milwaukee area, temperatures Monday are expected to be in the 80s inland and in the 70s near the lake, he said. And it's going to get very humid. The dew point — a measure of how much moisture is in the air — will be in the 60s, approaching 70.

Worse, the stormy conditions aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Periodic episodes of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week until possibly Friday, Collar said.

"It's going to be a continued unsettled pattern, which honestly is a good thing because we need the rain," he said. There are "a lot of dry crops and lawns out there."

