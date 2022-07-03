ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Stands By Postponing Las Vegas Residency

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is an incomparable singer with the ability to command a whole room with a painful ballad, and we're all willing to pay to see her perform, so we can feel all of those emotions at once. So when news broke that her Las Vegas residency was postponed without a new...

collider.com

TVLine

Big Brother Season 24 Premiere Recap: Who Seized Power on Night 1?

Click here to read the full article. It isn’t the barbecues and mosquito bites that signal summer’s arrival: It’s the start of a new Big Brother season, which finally arrived on Wednesday night. Now, if it’s twists you’re looking for, one of those already happened before the season officially began: Just hours after Season 24’s cast was revealed, chemical processing engineer Marvin Achi was dropped from the lineup and replaced by lawyer Joseph Abdin. (CBS hasn’t elaborated on the reason for Achi’s exit, but it presumably had something to do with his status as a current competitor on America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Baymax!' Proves That Bite-Sized Is Best

If anyone knows how to keep a franchise going, it’s Disney. Its latest addition to the Big Hero 6 franchise is the new Disney+ series based on its beloved character, Baymax. Instead of adding a sequel film to the franchise, the follow-up to the series, Baymax Dreams, is another show called Baymax!. Baymax!’s first season includes only six 10-15 minute long episodes. While Baymax himself is as large as ever, his show is small and intimate. So, why does Baymax!’s unique structure work so well, and how does it prove that when it comes to streaming, short and sweet is superior?
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Fire of Love’: Is the Sara Dosa Documentary Film Streaming or in Theaters?

Fire of Love is not your ordinary nature documentary - it is a love letter to science. For two decades, French couple and volcanologists Katia Kraftt and Maurice Kraftt were enchanted by majestic eruptions and hypnotized by fiery lava. Throughout their careers, the couple goes head-on with numerous active volcanoes, often getting a bit too close and personal to the point of risking their lives. But the Kraffts’ unwavering commitment to the passion is unshaken. The film goes deep into their relationship with each other and nature before the tragedy that engulfs them in their final moments.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Collider

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Rolls Into SDCC With Hall H Panel & Medieval Tavern

Paramount Pictures revealed that the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will help to kick off this year’s SDCC celebrations by offering the first panel in Hall H, one of the most prestigious stages in the event. Besides bringing a special panel about the upcoming movie to the San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount will also offer an exclusive interactive experience allowing fans to go into an authentic D&D tavern.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'The Winchesters' and 'Walker: Independence' Set Fall Release Dates at The CW

While summer may be in full swing with many of us enjoying the extra hours of daylight, we can't forget fall is right around the corner. While it’s tough to know that the days will be getting shorter and colder, there’s plenty to look forward to during the spooky season. Along with those crunchy leaves, hot beverages, and sweater weather, those of us who are TV and movie obsessed also know that the season will bring with it a wide array of new content for our cozy viewing pleasure. And on that note, today The CW has announced its premiere dates for a highly anticipated slate of shows including the big reveal of spin-off series’ The Winchesters and Walker Independence.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators Announce New Production Banner Upside Down Pictures

Hot off of releasing the bombastic finale to the penultimate season of their hit show Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer unveiled their new production banner named after the terrifying mirror realm of the series. They created Upside Down Pictures to handle their growing list of new television and film projects at Netflix. The formation of the company is part of the duo's overall deal with the streamer. Hilary Leavitt, who previously executive produced Ozark and Orphan Black through her own Hulu-based outfit Blazer, will run the company.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' 4: Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Fate, Learning to Play Metallica, and Portraying Fraternal Love

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.From creators the Duffer Brothers, the fourth season of Stranger Things wrapped up with what could only be described as the beginning of the end — literally, as our intrepid gang of heroes looked on while the town of Hawkins cracked open and the power of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his minions from the Upside Down decisively started to leech out into reality. Although the showdown between Vecna and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was ultimately a triumph for the good guys, it seems as though the Big Bad of not just the season — but the entire show — is only down, not completely out, and the battle didn't come without some big losses in the process. One of them turned out to be none other than Hellfire founder and Hawkins' misunderstood bad boy Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who sacrificed himself in a devastating moment worthy of inclusion in any D&D campaign, much to the despair of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). Although the town of Hawkins still believes Eddie to be mainly responsible for the chaos caused early on in the season, Dustin has made all efforts to quietly brand his friend a hero.
TV & VIDEOS
Adele
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Polaris' Poster Teases KC Carthew's All-Female Sci-Fi Epic

Ahead of its Fantasia Film Festival premiere, KC Carthew’s post-apocalyptic fantasy epic Polaris has gotten an official poster just a few days after its teaser trailer was released. The two minute long trailer reveals a little girl’s highly emotional and dangerous journey, and the poster is impactful in its capture of the girl’s emotional state: a blending of rage and revolt.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Metallica Are “Beyond Psyched” to Have “Master of Puppets” Featured in Season 4

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica approves of Eddie Munson's glorious rendition of "Master of Puppets" in the Stranger Things season four finale, it seems. The iconic metal band took to Instagram after the final two episodes of the season hit Netflix to praise the finale, and revealed in a statement that it was an "honor" for them "to be a big part of Eddie’s journey".
MUSIC
Collider

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch on 'The Terminal List' and Bringing Authenticity to a Military Thriller

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Terminal List.]. Based on the best-selling novel by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr (who’s also an executive producer), the Amazon Studios original series The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt), as he tries to piece unreliable memories together after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a dangerous mission. Back home, questions surround who’s responsible for what happened and the deeper that Reece digs, the more he uncovers, further endangering the lives of those he loves.
MOVIES

