Akron, OH

‘Out of respect’: Akron RubberDucks postpone Sunday fireworks, movie event

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3poQ_0gTtNCya00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks baseball team announced they are postponing their Canal Park event Sunday evening.

The Let Three-Dom Ring movie night and fireworks are not taking place “out of respect for the city-wide day of mourning,” the team said in a statement.

Video: Akron officials release police-involved shooting footage of Jayland Walker

The move comes after city officials released police body cam footage and more details of the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The double-A baseball team said plans for Monday’s game and fireworks is still on. A makeup time for Sunday’s event has not been announced.

Those who have tickets for the movie night can exchange them for any other game, including Monday’s. Find out more about tickets right here .

Comments / 7

Jason Cyphert
2d ago

respect for what a criminal wearing a ski mask here people running from police here. people need i say more

Reply
6
 

AKRON, OH
