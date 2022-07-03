‘Out of respect’: Akron RubberDucks postpone Sunday fireworks, movie event

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks baseball team announced they are postponing their Canal Park event Sunday evening.

The Let Three-Dom Ring movie night and fireworks are not taking place “out of respect for the city-wide day of mourning,” the team said in a statement.

The move comes after city officials released police body cam footage and more details of the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The double-A baseball team said plans for Monday’s game and fireworks is still on. A makeup time for Sunday’s event has not been announced.

Those who have tickets for the movie night can exchange them for any other game, including Monday’s. Find out more about tickets right here .

