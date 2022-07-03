ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Monocle rechargeable runner’s headlamp casts 225 lumens of light for nighttime running

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t let the darkness stop you from running when you have the Monocle rechargeable headlamp. Built for night runners, it radiates 225 lumens of light to improve your visibility when you’re exercising in dark environments. In fact, with 3 light modes—100%, 50%, and 15%—you can find the ideal brightness for all...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 charging stand powers iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods

Power 3 devices simultaneously when you have the Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 wireless charging stand. It accommodates all smartphones with wireless compatibility, all Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro. On average, it powers 3 devices from 0–100% in around 150 minutes. Moreover, this wireless charging stand helps to keep your nightstand or workspace clutter-free. Best of all, this gadget supports vertical orientation, enabling you to view notifications, watch videos, and more without having to adjust the screen. Meanwhile, to improve stability, the front pad features an 82% larger design than puck chargers. Another standout feature of the Twelve South HiRise 3 is that you can use the wireless base charger to power a second phone instead of earbuds. This is perfect for non-MagSafe iPhones or non-Apple devices, too. Finally, it’s available in matte black or matte white to match any room decor.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones boast a 5400 mAh battery for 1–3 days of power

Take a break from recharging your smartphone all the time with the DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones. This series consists of the DOOGEE X96 and X96 Pro. Both feature a massive 5400 mAh battery. Under normal use, the phones should last up to 1–3 days without a recharge. And, when the X96 is on standby, this cool gadget lasts up to a whopping 17 days. Both models also feature a 3-in-1 card slot supporting Nano SIM, Nano SIM, and a TF card. Meanwhile, the X96 Pro boasts a Samsung AI Quad Camera, ensuring that every shot is amazing with 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP cameras. What’s more, both phones feature a 6.52″ waterdrop display for an immersive visual experience. Even better, both phones offer fingerprint unlocking features, keeping your data safe. Finally, the X96 Pro runs on Android 11, while the X96 uses Android 11 Go.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Ember Cup features a temperature range of 120°F–145°F to keep your beverages hot

Enjoy coffee at an optimal temperature with the Ember Cup. Its smart features allow you to set the desired temperature of your drinks—between 120°F and 145°F—to avoid cold coffee. Moreover, the Ember Cup includes LED indicators that alert you when your drink has reached its perfect temperature. This smart mug also has a built-in battery that lasts up to 1.5 hours. Or use the charging coaster to power it all day. Meanwhile, it includes intelligent sensors that automatically set the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use. Furthermore, it has a 6-oz. capacity, allowing you to enjoy a large cup to remain energized all day. Overall, never have to endure cold coffee/tea when you have this smart mug.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand includes fast-charging ports & a card reader

Charge your devices while you work with the Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand. Featuring an 18-watt charging port, it powers your iPhone 8 or later to 80% in 35 minutes. Moreover, the ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand includes 2 USB 3.0 ports at your fingertips to charge your devices or transfer data at your desk. Without having to look down for USB ports, it can let you streamline your workload. Furthermore, this workspace gadget supports SD and microSD connectivity, enabling you to have your card reader sitting in front of you. Best of all, this workspace gadget includes an ethernet port. That way, it provides sufficient bandwidth for transferring large files in an instant. Overall, its low-bearing, aluminum design will elevate your work setup, and it provides storage space for work accessories.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monocle#Headlamp#Crowdfunding#Android Apps
Gadget Flow

The Plutus Poker Chips Set redefines functional art, blending utility & appearance

Play with a piece of art when you have The Plutus Poker Chips Set. Redefining the idea of functional art, this set of poker chips and accessories includes a tabletop, card guards, and playing cards. Moreover, it also offers a 3-in-1 button, which includes big and small blinds and dealer. Showcasing how functionality and appearance coexist, the Plutus collection offers a combination of both playability and taste. From a brand that seeks to exceed itself, surpass mediocrity, and build greatness, the entire set incorporates carefully refined detail. Designed to enhance user experience, the series has a galaxy-themed design and mimics the mysteriousness and enchantment of the galaxy. Moreover, paying tribute to ancient wisdom, it’s encased in an exquisitely crafted wooden box with a subtle yet elegant design. Overall, this harmonizes with any home style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Altis AI personal trainer sees you, understands you, and personally instructs you

Change the way you work out at home when you have the Altis AI personal trainer. This intelligent fitness experience not only sees and understands you but also instructs you with personalized feedback. Made with built-in computer vision and artificial intelligence, it actually instructs you just like a real personal trainer would. It views your form and offers hyper-accurate correction, letting you know to raise your arms or lower your leg to achieve the right movement. Furthermore, its elegant design looks just like a slim soundbar, so it’ll blend right in with your other home theater gadgets. In fact, it requires minimal space and plugs into any screen. No matter your health and fitness goals, Altis intelligently creates optimized workouts just for you, help ingyou reach them faster! Overall, with this gadget, you’ll make your time working out more effective.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Vivint Camera Collection has the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro & Indoor Camera

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection is ready for all your adventures, travels & work uses

Purchase a backpack or a sling that works well for any occasion or environment with the Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection. This series includes the Venture Sling in 6L, 9L, and 10L as well as the Venture Duffel, Transit Backpack, Transit Backpack Plus, Transit Workpack, and Venture Backpack. Best of all, the capacity ranges from 6 to 40L to accommodate everyday life or long vacations. Moreover, the Venture Sling 10L features a slim shape with excellent versatility that provides easy one-handed access. Additionally, the Transit Backpack provides a capacity of 20L, 28L, or 38L and suits business travel and adventure trips. Finally, the Venture Duffel 40L boasts clean lines and understated performance, and it can withstand action. Furthermore, it includes elevated mesh zip pockets inside and detachable, padded shoulder straps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Romanceofmen Custom Katana lets you select from a wide range of customization options

Create your dream Samurai sword with the Romanceofmen Custom Katana. You can select from a large range of customization options to create your own unique katana. In fact, this selection includes the sharpness level and 5 types of steel: carbon, manganese, spring, pattern, and T10. Furthermore, you can select with or without Bo-HI and then choose from 74 different Saya options and 136 Tsuba fitting options. Beyond that, there are 24 different Hakabi options, 8 different Ito and Sageo color choices, and 4 color options for the Samegawa. Overall, this handmade katana is completely real and functional. While it makes a beautiful display piece, it’s not made for just looks. Measuring 40.5 inches long with a 28.3-inch blade and 10.6-inch handle. Design a katana that belongs to just you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Audeze LCD-4z magnetic headphones feature a cast-magnesium housing for a light weight

Wear the Audeze LCD-4z magnetic headphones for extended listening sessions thanks to the lightweight cast-magnesium housing. In particular, this lightweight design maximizes comfort, enabling you to kick back and relax without any headaches. These magnetic headphones also boast an impedance rating of just 15 ohms, so you can listen to them straight from the aux port. Moreover, the Audeze LCD-4z features the brand’s Double Fluxor Magnetic Array for a powerful open magnetic circuit. This ensures the flagship drivers reproduce any audio signal with accuracy and power. Furthermore, these headphones excel at high-quality audio thanks to Uniforce voice coils and Nano-scale diaphragms. In fact, the diaphragms are extremely thin and provide fast and accurate transient responses to capture every detail with precision.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone has a triple camera system and an aesthetic appeal

Enjoy a full-screen 6.8” AMOLED curved display with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, browsing restaurant menus, and scrolling social media, it delivers a swift, smooth experience. Moreover, it has an under-display camera setup with a high-pixel density of 400 PPI. Not only that, but it also has a 64 MP triple camera system and dual Sony IMX 787 sensors. Running on the Snapdragon 8Gen1 Chip, it gives you all the speed and power you will ever need at the tip of your fingers. Moreover, it offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. Additionally, with a flexible zero-notch display, it also has a 9-layer heat dissipation system. You’ll appreciate its Humanity Primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and 65W quick charge. Finally, its wide-angle camera produces high-quality, accurate images that will elevate your photography game.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Burst Pro Air lightweight gaming mouse has a symmetrical shape for maximum comfort

Enjoy extended gaming sessions with the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air lightweight gaming mouse. It boasts a symmetrical shape for maximum comfort and performance during hours of gameplay. All the while, the gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 dual connectivity make it convenient to use and ensure that you never lose your place. In fact, it has a 100-hour battery life on a single charge. Moreover, this lightweight gaming mouse boasts a 19K DPI optical sensor. It also offers a 400 IPS tracking speed for maximum precision to beat your competition. The ROCCAT Burst Pro Air also has on-board storage for up to 5 user profiles, enabling you to share it with multiple gamers. Finally, it features a water- and dust-resistant design with 4 AIMO RGB lighting zones.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Kuna Camera Floodlight features a 70-foot range, 270-degree detection, and 2,400 lumens

Enhance security surrounding your property with the Kuna Camera Floodlight. It boasts 2,400 lumens and a 70-foot range to detect movement. All the while, it features 270° detection to cover every corner of your property. In fact, with a 155° diagonal view, it’ll light up large sections of your lawn at a single time. Moreover, the Kuna Camera Floodlight includes smart compatibility such as Amazon and Google Assistant for convenient, voice-controlled use. It also switches on when it senses motion. Furthermore, you can control this smart outdoor light and switch it on and off via the Kuna app. So you can ensure you enter a well-lit porch or front yard when it’s dark. Overall, enhance your property’s overall security with this smart floodlight.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone is purpose-built for crypto

Stop running out of restaurants, vacations, and more just to sign your crypto transactions. Get the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone for crypto. It runs on the open-source Solana Mobile Stack for Android and allows native Android web3 apps on Solana. The Solana Mobile Stack also has the Seed Vault. It’s a security protocol letting you sign transactions instantly. But don’t worry; it separates private keys from wallets, apps, and the Android operating system. This makes it easier and more secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and tokens. Moreover, the phone includes a 6.67″ OLED display, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Even better, you can take advantage of the Solana dApp Store, a new app distribution program on Android for decentralized apps. Overall, this phone is a huge step forward for mobile use of crypto.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3 features a striped texture for unique grip

Protect your earbuds with the Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3. If you’re prone to dropping your earbuds, you’ll love this durable case, which has a striped texture to prevent drops. Moreover, this accessory remains lightweight (0.44 oz.) to not weigh you down for life on the go. Available in a huge of pastel colors, it makes a wonderful summer must-have while injecting style everywhere you go. Furthermore, the Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3 boasts a sleek and thin design that cushions your buds from everyday scratches and wear and tear. Additionally, it’s compatible with wireless charging and provides hassle-free access to the charging port and controls. Finally, crafted with 100% silicone, it’s durable and reliable.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ZMI PowerPack 10K charges numerous devices and has a woven fabric exterior for comfort

Power a multitude of devices with the ZMI PowerPack 10K. It’s compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy series phones, iPads, Fitbits, Bluetooth headphones, Kindles, and more. Featuring a generous 10,000 mAh battery, it can charge your devices completely. So you won’t have to worry about your battery running low when you’re on the go. Furthermore, this power bank boasts a woven fabric exterior that’s comfortable to hold and prevents the surface from receiving scratches. This design also enables this power bank to blend into all offices, so you won’t mind keeping it on display. Finally, the ZMI PowerPack 10K also weighs only 7.41 ounces and measures 5.54″ by 2.83″ by 0.63″ for a lightweight, portable form. This ensures that it won’t take up much room on your desk and allows you to store it in your purse.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger offers 15W of power for Qi-enabled devices

Power any Qi-enabled device with the Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It delivers up to 15 watts of power for an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and other gadgets. Moreover, this Native Union stylish charger includes a weighted, nonslip metal base that adds grip and enables effortless one-handed detachment. This base enables you to magnetically snap an iPhone 12 or later into place without any fuss. Meanwhile, the interior design-inspired build complements any workspace or home layout. Furthermore, this versatile charger includes an extra-long 6.5′ braided power cable made from recycled materials. With this generous length, you’ll receive freedom of placement without cluttering your workstation. Finally, it sports a petite design to not take up much space on surfaces.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker offers a cozy ambiance indoors or outdoors and plays music

Add a touch of elegance to your backyard parties with the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. It looks like a candle and plays music for a 2-in-1 device. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can play music directly from your smartphone or other devices. It also comes with an AUX cable, making it suitable for devices that aren’t Bluetooth compatible. Moreover, the speaker is dust- and water-resistant, and the candlelight flickers along with the beat of the music. In addition, this dimmable lantern offers a 30-hour battery life and, for added convenience, voice assistance. Furthermore, control this cool gadget using the buttons on top or via the app. Finally, it’s available in a range of colors: Deep Blue, Care, Easy Orange, Black, and Cozy Green.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy