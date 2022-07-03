Monocle rechargeable runner’s headlamp casts 225 lumens of light for nighttime running

Change the way you work out at home when you have the Altis AI personal trainer. This intelligent fitness experience not only sees and understands you but also instructs you with personalized feedback. Made with built-in computer vision and artificial intelligence, it actually instructs you just like a real personal trainer would. It views your form and offers hyper-accurate correction, letting you know to raise your arms or lower your leg to achieve the right movement. Furthermore, its elegant design looks just like a slim soundbar, so it’ll blend right in with your other home theater gadgets. In fact, it requires minimal space and plugs into any screen. No matter your health and fitness goals, Altis intelligently creates optimized workouts just for you, help ingyou reach them faster! Overall, with this gadget, you’ll make your time working out more effective.

