Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers reach two-year contract extension with catcher Austin Barnes

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rraah_0gTtMVXM00
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old was due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He's in the final year of a two-year, $4.3M contract, which pays him $2.6M this season.

Barnes has played 30 games for the Dodgers this season, starting 26. In 97 plate appearances, Barnes is batting .188/.320/.375 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

The then-Florida Marlins drafted Barnes in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB draft out of Arizona State. In 2014, he was traded alongside Chris Hatcher, Andrew Heaney, and Enrique Hernandez to the Dodgers in exchange for Dee Strange-Gordon, Dan Haren, and Miguel Rojas.

In eight seasons with the Dodgers, Barnes has slashed .224/.334/.356 with 28 home runs and 124 RBI in 454 games.

