ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Trumbull man killed in Route 8 motorcycle crash

By Richard Chumney,
sheltonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELTON — A Trumbull man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday afternoon, according to state police. State police were called to an incident involving a car and a motorcycle between exits 11 and 12 at around 3:20...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Shelton, CT
Accidents
City
Southington, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Trumbull, CT
Accidents
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Charges pending against New Fairfield teen following crash

NEW FAIRFIELD — Police say charges are pending against a 17-year-old driver following a crash on Ball Pond Road that sent him and another local teen to the hospital early Friday morning. The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 a.m., when a southbound 2010 Honda Civic veered off the roadway...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

New London PD identify man shot and killed on Colman St.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are continuing to search for a person responsible for a fatal shooting. Officers were called to Colman and West Pleasant Street late Tuesday night following reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police said they found one adult man suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The man […]
NEW LONDON, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson#The Kia Forte#St Vincent S Hospital
NBC Connecticut

Milford Woman Dies After Weekend Car Crash

A woman has died after crashing her car Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officials said the single car accident happened in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Responding officers found a 2002 Honda Civic that had struck a utility pole. Officials said 84-year-old...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Truck overturns, crashes on I-95 in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Northbound in Greenwich is heavily congested due to a truck crashing and being overturned on the highway Tuesday morning. Officials said the highway is clogged with traffic between exits 3 and 6 (which is about a 3.3-mile stretch). The tractor-trailer crashed and overturned between exits 5 and 6, according to […]
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport woman left toddlers in hot car: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman was due in court Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June. Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls on June 18 reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Crash on Route 44 in Norfolk

A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
TORRINGTON, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Female Jumps Off Mianus River Bridge

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Stamford PD seek driver in fatal motorcycle crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to speak with the operator of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday. The Stamford Police Department is investigating the crash which occurred on Newfield Avenue around 12:22 p.m. just south of North Meadows Lane. A report by police reads that a 150cc […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fatal fire breaks out in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company responded to a deadly house fire late on Monday night. Officials say the two-alarm fire erupted in a home on the 100 block of Cato Corner Road around 11 p.m. So far, one man in his late sixties whose identity has not been released was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy